KZN needs strong, constructive opposition, says Zulu monarch

Former president Jacob Zuma and one of his wives, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, were among dignitaries who attended the ceremony, which was this year held at the legislature building, after many years being held at the Royal Showgrounds.

As usual, the king was accompanied by a Zulu regiment and young maidens, who sang traditional songs for him outside the legislature after he had delivered his five-page speech.

King Goodwill told his audience that it was the responsibility of government to unite the people for the betterment of the country.

“This will always come through effective leadership that is capable of disagreeing with the public for purposes of providing direction. KwaZulu-Natal will never succeed if we have leaders that fear to take decisions that are not popular because of public sentiments which may be misdirected.

“It is also important to consider the role and importance of the opposition in the process of nation-building. The role of the opposition has been always been important in a democracy or in the consolidation of democracy. KwaZulu-Natal needs a strong, constructive opposition for the province to develop for the benefit of all,” he said.