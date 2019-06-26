What did Mandela see in you that we can't?: Julius Malema to Cyril Ramaphosa

The EFF comander-in-chief said Ramaphosa had been sending conflicting message on job creation, especially among the youth, since he came to office.

"Beyond this, it was a confusion about jobs to be created. At one point it was 155,000 jobs in the next five years then it was 2-million jobs in the next 10 years yet the National Development Plan speaks of a different target - 10-million jobs by 2030," said Malema.

Malema told Ramaphosa to come clean and take the country into his confidence about who had funded his ANC presidential campaign in 2017.

This follows reports that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was probing Ramaphosa for alleged money laundering to the tune of R400m in transactions related to his ANC campaign.

This was part of Mkhwebane's probe of a complaint by DA leader Mmusi Maimane after it emerged that Ramaphosa's campaign had received a R500,000 donation from dodgy government service provider Bosasa.

Malema urged Ramaphosa to publicly name all his ANC campaign funders if he wanted to clear his name.