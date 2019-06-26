Sona debate - MPs praised for 'solutions & constructive criticism'

Politicians who debated President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) continue to garner the public's praise for expressing concerns and views which many have described as representative of those held by ordinary people.

On Tuesday, the house was packed as politicians took on Ramaphosa during the debate.

EFF head Julius Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane were among those praised for speaking truth to power, offering solutions to the people's plight and for giving constructive criticism of the president's "flawed" approach in righting the wrongs.