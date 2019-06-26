EFF moots Scandi-style state wealth fund, eyes petroleum sector

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu has revealed the party's legislative agenda for the new parliament and it's a long list of economic reforms which may put the ANC in a tight spot in the light of policy differences in the governing party.

Shivambu listed a number of bills he said the EFF will be tabling in parliament, specifically aimed at bringing changes to the economic sector and in the face of what he called the ANC government's “directionlessness”.

Among the bills the EFF will draft are the SA Reserve Bank Amendment Bill, which he said will make sure that private ownership of the reserve bank is discontinued, joining 90% of central banks in the world.

Shivambu said he will also table “a proper” Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act to put clear conditions on what should be the exposure of the state in terms of ownership of new petroleum and mineral projects.

The EFF, which has championed the debate on tax avoidance since its arrival in parliament in 2014, will also table an anti-tax avoidance bill that will deal with the question of base erosion and illicit financial flows. Shivambu said despite commitments being made by the ANC government to deal with the matter, there has been no one with the courage to come up with clear legislation to deal with base erosion.