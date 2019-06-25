State capture: Joburg cash-in-transit company used to launder money

The commission believes that R97m of that total amount was siphoned off to various entities through a "detailed scheme of money laundering", which involved among others a company called Koroneka Trading and Investments, which was irregularly appointed to manage ground-handling services at both airports.

On Monday, Viljoen described her company as a cash-in-transit business based in Johannesburg. AMFS employed four drivers and other security personnel.

The business, before it was liquidated in March 2018, was moving about R500m a month for its various clients, said Viljoen.

But AMFS, as suggested by the commission's evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr, did not operate like a traditional cash-in-transit company at all. Instead, it was run like a bank, receiving money from a client via EFT and delivering the same amount back to the client in cash.

Describing a typical day at work, Viljoen said she would receive about 100 calls from clients who would request various amounts of cash. Viljoen would then wait for the client to deposit the money into AMFS's account. She would then place an order for cash with another company, SBV. Her drivers would go to SBV to pick up the cash before dropping it off with the client.

Viljoen would extract a small percentage of the total transaction as her own fee.

But her clients were not properly vetted. She explained that she interviewed her clients, visited their business premises or acquired essential documentation like ID numbers and tax certification documents. Based on "the feeling" she got about them, she would then decide whether or not to do business with them.