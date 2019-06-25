eThekwini warns of crowd-funding scam for embattled Zandile Gumede

The eThekwini municipality has warned residents about a group of alleged scammers who claim to be fundraising on behalf of mayor Zandile Gumede, who is on 30 days leave.

In a statement on Tuesday, the municipality said a group of scammers was allegedly randomly approaching people, requesting donations for Gumede’s legal costs.

The municipality said she had not asked for such donations.

Gumede, senior councillor Mondli Mthembu and businessman Craig Poonan were charged in mid-May for graft relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste contract dating back to 2016.