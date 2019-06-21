Nelson Mandela Bay finally passes budget on fifth attempt

The Nelson Mandela Bay council on Friday passed the 2019/20 budget.

This was council's fifth attempt at debating and passing the budget.

The UDM/ANC/UF/AIC and PA coalition managed to pass the budget with the help of the EFF.

This means that from July 1 residents can expect tariff increases of 7.7% for property rates, 7.5% for sanitation, water and refuse and 13.04% for electricity subject to Nersa approval.

The ACDP, DA and COPE voted against the budget.

Council kicked off in a jovial mood as councillors broke into song before the meeting started.