Fear and meddling under SAA's Dudu Myeni: CFO testifies at Zondo inquiry

Former SA Airways (SAA) chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday of a culture of fear and political interference that existed at the airline under the chairmanship of Dudu Myeni.

"Pressure" was put on senior staff to carry out instructions they were uncomfortable with, she said.

Nhantsi, who was concluding her testimony during her second day on the stand, said staff were given instructions to do "certain things that are unlawful" by Myeni and members of her board.

"I also came to the commission for SA to understand the pressure that was mounting on us. While we were under pressure, I did not act negligently by just accepting what the chair (Myeni) was saying and doing it," she said.