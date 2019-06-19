Bay mayor Bobani appoints Marlon Daniels as economic development political head

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has appointed PA councillor Marlon Daniels as the political head for economic development.

Daniels has accepted the appointment.

In a short statement late on Thursday afternoon, Bobani announced that ANC councillor Queenie Pink, who previously headed the portfolio, had been shifted to head up safety and security.

Suka, who was the safety and security portfolio head, was removed and moving forward would be an ordinary councillor.

"We resolved as minority parties that this is what must happen," Daniels said.

Daniels, who said he had received death threats against him and his family if he did not support the budget, said earlier that he was not interested in any positions on offer.