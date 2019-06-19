Bay mayor Bobani appoints Marlon Daniels as economic development political head
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has appointed PA councillor Marlon Daniels as the political head for economic development.
Daniels has accepted the appointment.
In a short statement late on Thursday afternoon, Bobani announced that ANC councillor Queenie Pink, who previously headed the portfolio, had been shifted to head up safety and security.
Suka, who was the safety and security portfolio head, was removed and moving forward would be an ordinary councillor.
"We resolved as minority parties that this is what must happen," Daniels said.
Daniels, who said he had received death threats against him and his family if he did not support the budget, said earlier that he was not interested in any positions on offer.
PA councillor Marlon Daniels is one of at least four councillors who were threatened ahead of today's budget vote to pass the vote. #NMBCouncil— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) June 19, 2019
Read more: https://t.co/x6ZUexQtj4
📹 @Zima_B_Nkosi pic.twitter.com/XGpqi913wJ
“You can shove it,” he said during a heated rant at Wednesday's council meeting, where he accused a councillor in the chamber of being the engineer behind the threats against him and three other councillors.
A letter from ANC regional coordinator Babalwa Lobishe to Bobani, dated June 19, which emerged during the council meeting stated: “The African National Congress has resolved on removing Councillor Litho Suka as an MMC for Safety & Security and replacing him with Councillor Queenie Pink to allow Marlon Daniels to occupy the portfolio of Economic Development, Tourism & Agriculture."
ANC councillor and safety and security MMC Litho Suka will be removed and replaced by economic development political head Queenie Pink. This allegedly is to make way for Daniels who was rumoured to have been offered the position of EDTA political head #NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/xWaBfN3HOt— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) June 19, 2019