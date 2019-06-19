ANC under whip of minor parties
The ANC has until before Wednesday’s council meeting to let the smaller parties in Nelson Mandela Bay know if its councillors will approve the 2019/2020 budget.
The ANC has until before Wednesday’s council meeting to let the smaller parties in Nelson Mandela Bay know if its councillors will approve the 2019/2020 budget.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.