ATM 'disgusted' by efforts to remove Public Protector from office

The African Transformation Movement has leapt to the defence of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and rejected calls for her to be removed from office.

“The ATM has been following with shock and disgust media utterances attributed to the DA on the removal of Advocate Mkhwebane,” the party said in a statement over the weekend.

Mkhwebane has come under fire with the courts having set aside some of her reports and is facing a bid by the DA to have parliament review her fitness to hold office. Her investigation into the alleged Estina dairy farm project scam was recently set aside by the North Gauteng High Court as unconstitutional and invalid.

“The call by the DA exposes its wanting understanding of the constitution, and also confirms its long harboured vindictiveness in opposing Mkhwebane's appointment from the very beginning,” said the ATM.