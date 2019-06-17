ANCYL in crisis, ‘with old people now in charge’

The ANC Youth League is facing a crisis which started when the movement was disbanded and old people were appointed into strategic positions.

This was said by ANCYL regional chair Bongani Mabusela, who was speaking at the regional Youth Day commemoration held at the Khayamnandi Community Hall in Despatch.

“Politics today is more about volume and quantity than quality – those who make the loudest noise are noticed.

“Because of our problems provincially and nationally, there’s been a weak immune system which finds opportunistic expression.

“There’s been opportunistic elements who sit in coffee shops in Sandton who have decided what to do with the youth league.

“The points made by these opportunistic people are valid because there are no programmes nationally, no events, there’s nothing – but you don’t build an organisation nationally, you build it structure by structure and on the ground,” Mabusela said.

On the subject of youth in the metro, Mabusela said that youth development was lacking.

“There’s no appreciation or willingness to bring youth development here,” he said.

The event was also attended by ANC regional task team convener Nceba Faku, ward 41 councillor Simphiwo Tyukana and Nelson Mandela University student representative council member Lonwabo Siramza.

Faku said it was important for the Youth League to have a vision and be able to answer the question: where was it taking the youth of the metro, and not just its members.

Faku cautioned the youth league against becoming too embroiled in council matters.

“It should also engage stateowned enterprises on job opportunities for the youth.

“You must be careful not to confine your youth activism to council matters because it’s a very narrow approach.

“There’s the private sector too and to what extent are you engaging your Nafcoc, your chamber, and SOEs based in the metro?

“It’s the duty of the youth league to take themselves and their cause seriously.

“The youth league must not be in survival mode, or survive on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

“Cast your eyes beyond factional battles, cast your eyes to issues affecting young people.”

Ward 41 councillor Tyukana took the opportunity to highlight some of the issues affecting the youth of his ward, such as the lack of sporting facilities.

Student representative Siramza commended the Youth League on its efforts and said the increase in ANC votes in the provincial election could be attributed to the youth league mobilising young people.

“The youth league must begin to restore the confidence in youth because there are people who’ve lost faith in the ANC generally and the youth in the particular,” Siramza said.