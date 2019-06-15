Politics

Gogo, 105, dies before her home could be built

PREMIUM
By Malibongwe Dayimani - 15 June 2019

The 105-year-old Makhanda grandmother, whose sad story of not having a home touched the heart of a construction company CEO, moving her to pledge to build her a home for free, has died.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X