Failure to spend budget puts metro’s Treasury grants at risk

PREMIUM

By Nomazima Nkosi -

With only two weeks to go to the end of the 2018/2019 financial year, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has spent less than half of its capital budget. By June 11, the city had only spent 49% (R1.04bn) of its capital budget, with about R1.09bn still unspent. Should the money not be spent, or at least committed, by June 30, the metro risks losing some of its conditional grants from the National Treasury.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.