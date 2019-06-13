Fasten your seat belt: state capture inquiry turns to the skies

The state capture inquiry turns its attention to corruption and mismanagement in South Africa's aviation sector on Thursday, with the spotlight on South African Airways (SAA) and its sister company SA Express.

This leg of evidence will continue until the end of June, with a second phase expected later this year.

Addressing deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday, the commission's legal team member, advocate Kate Hofmeyr, said the upcoming evidence would focus on four aspects and included up to 15 witnesses.

The first aspect will be SAA's controversial R15bn capital-raising endeavour, which the company embarked on during 2015 and 2016.