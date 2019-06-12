Ramaphosa confirms request to cross-examine Maimane in Bosasa probe

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that he wants to cross-examine DA leader Mmusi Maimane and other witnesses who participated in public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's probe into a donation his campaign team received from Bosasa.

Mkhwebane on Wednesday confirmed in a letter to Maimane that Ramaphosa was implicated in her probe brought to her by Maimane.

The probe relates to a R500,000 donation by Bosasa towards Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign during the party's 2017 elective conference.

Maimane filed a complaint with Mkhwebane and wants her to investigate whether Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament last year when he initially said the money was paid to his son Andile as part of a legitimate business transaction.

He later corrected his statement in a letter to parliament.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said they had received a notice in terms of section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act.