Former NPA boss Nxasana says Jiba told officials to 'dig up dirt' on him

Sacked senior prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba allegedly led a campaign to discredit and embarrass former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana after he was appointed head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2013.

Jiba, who acted as NDPP before former president Jacob Zuma appointed Nxasana to that position, is said to have ordered officials working at the NPA to "dig up dirt" on Nxasana in a bid to force the president's hand in having him removed - thereby leaving the position vacant for her.

That is according to Nxasana, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

He said that soon after he was appointed, he heard from people in his hometown in KwaZulu-Natal that there were police officers going around asking about him, his history and his involvement in a murder dating back to 1985.