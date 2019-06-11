R36m fee paid to Gupta-linked firm left auditors scratching their heads

After their initial investigation, Deloitte concluded that Neotel's audit committee members were not fully aware of the Homix transaction. This formed the basis of Deloitte reporting its first irregularity around "the breach of authority and the directors not acting in the best interests of the company".

"We have a statutory obligation to report matters where we have reason to believe that management has committed an unlawful act, that would have resulted in material financial loss, or is fraudulent and amounts to theft or is in immediate breach of fiduciary duties. At this point, we had reason to believe that we had an RI (reportable irregularity)."

Deloitte issued its first RI to the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA) at the end of April that year.

"We articulated the success fee of R36m paid to the agent, we record that the commerciality of this transaction remains unclear, and we're reporting that the contents of our investigation suggests that the Company's Act as well as the common law duty of the directors to act in the best interests of the company may have been breached," Vaghela said about the report.

His testimony is continuing.