Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral team set for reshuffle
ANC seeks ‘fresh blood’ in council amid talk of coalition partners’ demands for portfolio positions
ANC regional task team convener Nceba Faku broke the news to unsuspecting councillors at a meeting with the ANC caucus on Friday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.