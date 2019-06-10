The ANC PEC‚ which held its first lekgotla in Empangeni in northern KZN after the national general elections‚ also decided to disband the party's eThekwini regional executive committee‚ which was chaired by Gumede. The branch was due to hold its elective conference but was delayed as a result of elections.

Gumede‚ who is out on R50‚000 bail and is due back in court in August‚ will be replaced by deputy mayor Fawzia Peer. The eThekwini municipality had not yet issued a statement on the latest political developments.

In an interview with SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday‚ Gumede said she could not answer on what would happen after her 30-day leave of absence: “The people who can answer that are the ANC provincial chairman and secretary general‚ because the court is still investigating and I was arrested before the investigation could be completed‚” she said.

She also said her lawyers also did not agree with the 30-day leave of absence because the investigation was still not complete.

Investigating officer Col Frans Mpaki said in his affidavit before the court that the case had been brought to court before the investigation was complete because of intimidation of witnesses and fear that evidence would be destroyed.

The ANC PEC is expected to issue a statement on Tuesday on resolutions taken during its lekgotla and to give clarity on its decision on Gumede.

However‚ the DA in eThekwini said it was disappointed by the ANC’s PEC decision to ask Gumede to take the special leave.

“This decision comes 26 days after she was arrested on a slew of corruption-related charges and [her being] released on R50‚000 bail. The ANC claim that they will use this time to decide her fate. This means that Gumede will sit at home for 30 days and earn her monthly salary of R112‚000 (based on a yearly package of R1.35m). All that will happen is that she will submit leave‚ continue to rake in taxpayers' money and leave Durban in the lurch‚” said DA’s eThekwini caucus leader Nicole Graham.