DA federal executive chair James Selfe to step down

After serving the party for about almost two decades, chair of the DA's federal executive James Selfe will step down in October.

SowetanLIVE reports that this was announced by DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Sunday after the party held its federal executive meeting in Bruma, Johannesburg.

Selfe has served as chair for 19 years. He has worked under different leaders such as Tony Leon, Helen Zille and Maimane.

From October, Selfe will head a new governance unit in the party which will focus on ensuring that the DA delivers on its manifesto where it governs.

“This begins a change of role for James who has chaired our federal council and federal executive for the last 19 years with great skill and absolute competence.

“The party has a great privilege of having worked with James. He has been at the forefront of our litigation when it comes to issues such as Nkandla and the spy types,” Maimane said.

“Ultimately as a stalwart of this organisation, James remains in our party. He will head up the governance unit and will step down as chair of the federal executive in October at the next federal council,” Maimane told reporters at a briefing.