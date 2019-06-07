Former sport and recreation minister Tokozile Xasa resigns as an MP
Former minister of sports Tokozile Xasa has become the fourth former minister to resign from the National Assembly.
The mass exodus has seen several former ministers, who were left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet; resign from their parliamentary seats this week.
Resignations of former ministers, Susan Shabangu, Nomaindia Mfeketo and Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, who were in charge of ministries of social development, human settlements and state security respectively, were announced by both parliament and the ANC this week.
“The office of the ANC chief whip confirms the resignation of former minister of sport and recreation comrade Tokozile Xasa as an ANC member of parliament. Comrade Xasa’s resignation is effective from today, 7 June 2019,” the ANC said in a statement.
Xasa was appointed sports minister by Ramaphosa in February last year when he reconfigured his executive in his first reshuffle as the president.
Before that, she was minister of tourism for about a year between March 2018 and February 2019.
She has been a member of parliament for 10 years.
“Comrade Xasa will be replaced by comrade Judy Hermans on the national-to-national list, while comrade Makhosini Nkosi was replaced by comrade Lindiwe Mjobo on the provinvce-to-national list of KwaZulu-Natal.
“Comrade Hermans will therefore be sworn-in on Monday, 10 June 2019 with the rest of the other comrades who are scheduled to take up seats in the National Assembly,” the office of the chief whip said in a statement.