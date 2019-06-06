State capture inquiry told of Gupta-linked company's controversial proposals to Transnet

The first proposal:

According to Makgatho, she received a proposal from Regiments on January 9, 2013, wherein the company offered their transaction advisory services for the 1,064 locomotive deal. The services included, among others, developing an optimal funding structure for the deal, financial risk management, an economic evaluation, and a collateral assessment.

She told the commission that Transnet had the capacity to conduct these tasks internally. However, Regiments and McKinsey landed the deal, and earned in total about R700m from the advisory services.

The second proposal:

The second proposal which came soon afterwards, in the third quarter of 2013, related to a R5bn loan transaction.

Makgatho said she received a call from Nedbank asking if Transnet "is looking for money".

"I was taken aback because if Transnet is looking for money, I was the one who was supposed to know… We were not short of cash and we were not short of options," she said.

Makgatho said Regiments was in the market looking for money on behalf of Transnet. She claimed she then received a proposal from Singh for a R5bn loan facility from Nedbank.

"The interest rate that this proposal was quoting was much higher, the additional interest payment per annum was R150m. I told [Singh] I could not recommend the structure. [Singh] wanted a recommendation drawn up on the same day," she said.

"He was telling me it was an urgent request from [Molefe] and he didn’t want to listen to my analysis that it was a waste of money. He would not listen. I then decided that I would go to Molefe straight. I asked if he was aware that R750m was going to be stolen?

"He asked me to give him my analysis so I said this proposal means we are recommending that Transnet pays over and above what's normal. I said if you execute this, jail time is waiting for you. He said he would handle this matter…The structure was not implemented".

Regiments did not have a mandate to talk to banks on behalf of Transnet.