Heads will roll for those who sleep on the job: Mbalula on Mamelodi train crash

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula released the preliminary report by the railway safety regulators (RSR) on the Mamelodi train crash at the weekend, in which more than 64 people were injured.

Here's everything you need to know about the incident and report.

More investigations into the crash

Mblula said he has tasked the RSR with prioritising the investigation, which he says will enable him to find remedial action and provide feedback on what went wrong.

"I have instructed the RSR to prioritise its investigation of this collision. Once the investigation is done, we will report back to the victims and to the nation in due course. We will also outline what steps will be taken to deal with the cause of this collision."

Reasons for the crash

The report details a combination of reasons, including the temping machine's faulty brakes which failed at Greenview station, and the signalling system between the Eerste Fabrieke and Pienaarspoort stations. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the signalling system has not worked for two years.

Injuries

Mbalula conveyed messages of condolences and wellwishes to the 64 injured passengers and two crew members who all sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Safety concerns

Without blaming the victims, Mbalula expressed concerns over the passengers who did not evacuate the train when they were instructed to do so by the train driver and said "safety is a collective responsibility".

Mbalula said the report revealed that the passengers activated the emergency alarm while the driver attempted to avoid the collision.

"We wish them speedy recovery and we will do everything in our power to ensure safety in our commuter rail environment."

Accountability

Mbalula said the safety of the railway transport system was paramount and because of this, he will ensure accountability where there is negligence found in the final report which will be released at the end of August.

"Heads will roll for those who sleep on the job and allow infrastructure to fall into state of despair."