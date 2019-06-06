Former president Kgalema Motlanthe cautions against misuse of blue lights

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has cautioned government officials not to use blue lights willy-nilly.

This, according to Motlanthe, is a bad reflection on public office bearers.

"The rule of law is very important and when we break rules of the road, it gives us a bad name because it says we are an elite who live by different rules," said Motlanthe.

SowetanLIVE reported that Motlanthe was speaking at Liliesleaf Farm in Sandton on Thursday to members of the Gauteng executive council who were attending an induction ceremony in a bid to strengthen and advise them on upholding ethics, constitutionalism and administrative law.

His warning follows several political parties and organisations, including the Justice Project South Africa, previously petitioning for the ban of blue lights for everyone except marked emergency and law-enforcement vehicles. They have stated that the misuse of blue lights, coupled with aggressive and reckless driving, has led to serious accidents involving civilians.