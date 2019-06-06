EFF labels Tito Mboweni insane and arrogant over Reserve Bank comments

The EFF has slammed finance minister Tito Mboweni for his comments on the Reserve Bank amid confusion on ANC's official position on the Bank's mandate.

In a statement on Wednesday, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Mboweni had "an irritating and outrightly arrogant tendency of thinking he is above the collective political will of the people".

"He acts like a paragon of wisdom as if he is omniscient on economic matters. It is a proven fact that his economic thinking and ideas, which have characterised the macroeconomic policies of the successive ANC government over 25 years, have dismally failed to create jobs, alleviate poverty and reduce inequalities," said Ndlozi.