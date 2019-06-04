State capture: Sweet deal enabled ANN7 to get huge discount on SABC archive footage

Gupta television station ANN7 enjoyed a discounted rate when it purchased archive footage from the SABC before its launch in 2013.

The deal was allegedly brokered by Gupta lieutenant and former Oakbay CEO Nazeem Howa and was concluded without a contract.

It enabled ANN7 to purchase archive footage from the SABC without paying technical and research fees.

According to former SABC senior sales representative Josias Scott, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, it was former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng who told him to expect a call from Howa regarding the sale of archive footage in 2013.