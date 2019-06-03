DA cannot ignore IEC order like Zuma ignored public protector, court told

Fake news

Budlender dismissed the DA's argument and called them out for spreading "fake news".

"We live in an era were fake news or false news are terribly damaging," Budlender told the court.

"My respectful submission is that section 91 (b) bars one political party from making a false statement of fact about another political party.

"The IEC absolved the DA on the second part of the statement and said you can give your own views about the reasons she was fired because it is a comment but when you say you fired her, that is either true or false, it is a fact not an opinion.

"To say you have fired someone is an objective statement of fact, it can either be true or false and in this case it is false," Budlender contended.

"Let me be clear on what the DA argument is and what it is not. The DA accepts that the IEC is entitled to pronounce that they breached the code but it says the IEC has no binding power to do so. Our submission is that the DA case is simply wrong as a matter of principle.

"The Constitutional Court in the Nkandla judgment rejected unanimously and squarely that a chapter nine institution like the Public Protector or this one could only have recommendation powers that are not binding."