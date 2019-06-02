EFF must pay R109,000 to prevent assets being seized: AfriForum

“This legal bill has since been taxed and therefore AfriForum can now enforce the payment thereof.”

Kriel said the EFF had already paid two of the cost orders, amounting to R235,000, out of the five awarded.

“With the payment of this enforceable third order two more orders will be outstanding. The enforcement of last mentioned is being held back because one must still be taxed and the EFF appealed against another one. It is estimated that the total of the five orders as to cost amounts to about R550 000.”

Kriel said the money would be used for legal fees against attempts to amend the country’s constitution to make expropriation without compensation possible. “We will fight Malema and the EFF with their own money,” he said.

The five cost orders stem from court battles since March 2017, where AfriForum was granted an interdict with costs, prohibiting the party from inciting people to illegally occupy or trespass on land, by the Northern Gauteng High Court. The EFF brought an application to have the interdict set aside but the case was postponed, said Kriel, when the EFF submitted their heads of argument late.

“The judge subsequently granted a punitive cost order against Malema and the EFF. When the case resumed on February 18 2018, Malema and the EFF’s legal representatives failed to appear and the case was settled in AfriForum’s favour and a further cost order issued against Malema and the EFF.”

The other two cost orders against the EFF were issued in AfriForum’s favour in two separate cases in the North Gauteng High Court.