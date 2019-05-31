Explained: Why the EFF lost defamation scrap with Trevor Manuel

A reasonable person of ordinary intelligence would understand the tweet issued by the EFF in March to mean that former finance minister Trevor Manuel was corrupt and nepotistic.

The reasonable reader would also understand the tweet to mean Manuel conducted the appointment of new SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter secretly in a deliberate attempt to disguise his familial relationship with Kieswetter.

This was part of the explanation given by the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday as it held that the statements in a tweet issued by the EFF about Manuel were defamatory and false. The court also said the EFF had not shown that the publication of the statements lacked wrongfulness.

Manuel went to court in response to a statement on March 27, shared on the party's official Twitter account, accusing him of nepotism and corruption in influencing the appointment of Kieswetter. Manuel chaired the selection panel which interviewed the shortlisted candidates for the job.