DA names parliamentary leaders as it aims to tackle ANC head-on

Other prominent DA MPs, such as Natasha Mazonne, Phumzile van Damme, national spokesperson Solly Malatsi, DA Free State leader Patricia Kopane and Geordin Hill-Lewis, have also been elected to serve in the party's whippery.

The whippery, among other duties, helps the chief whip and his deputy in ensuring that party MPs fulfil their duties and toe the party line.

Cathy Labuschagne will lead DA MPs serving in the National Council of Provinces.

Steenhuisen, in statement, said the party had elected a competent caucus leadership team to tackle the ANC's sixth administration.

"It will be this fine leadership team that will actively engage with parliament's office-bearers, led by speaker Thandi Modise, to ensure that the legislative arm of the state is indeed a place that works for the people," said Steenhuisen.