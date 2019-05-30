ANC offered key role with powers to probe DA in Western Cape legislature

The DA in the Western Cape legislature has dumped a 10-year-old convention, dropping the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) as its preferred leader of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in favour of its fierce rival, the ANC, in an unprecedented step.

In terms of parliamentary convention followed by most provincial legislatures and the National Assembly, governing parties have generally offered the position of Scopa chairperson to the smaller opposition parties as opposed to the dominant one.

The DA followed this practice when it first came into power in 2009, and again in 2014 when it offered the position of chair of the public finance watchdog body to the ACDP.

But the newly installed DA caucus in the Western Cape provincial legislature pulled a surprise this week when it offered the crucial Scopa chairpersonship to its arch-rival the ANC.

The powerful committee holds MECs and senior government officials accountable for public funds and has powers to summons documents and to also initiate its own investigations.

DA Western Cape chief whip Mireille Wenger said they did so "in the interest of transparency and accountability," adding that they did not expect the ANC to use the position for sinister reasons should they accept the offer.