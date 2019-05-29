Zamani Saul pledges to de-'tender'-ise Northern Cape

"All unused monies budgeted for new cars for MECs must be directed to the department of health to augment the budget to purchase ambulances.

"We can’t as elected leaders continue to indulge in luxury sedans and SUVs while our sickly people are struggling to access ambulances.

"Our work as this sixth administration will be uncompromisingly people-centred and we are going to cut the extra fat to the bone.

"We are not here for blue lights and self-indulgence. All MECs to be appointed to this sixth administration must understand that the opportunity to serve our people is an absolute honour, and not a stepladder to riches and fame."