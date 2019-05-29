Zamani Saul pledges to de-'tender'-ise Northern Cape
Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul has hit the ground running with an announcement about how his administration plans to cut costs.
Politicians will not be spared after Saul announced during his inauguration speech on Tuesday that he would reduce the size of provincial executive and buy cheaper cars for MECs.
"I will be announcing the members of the new cabinet, which will be smaller, based on the new reconfigured departments," said Saul. "This announcement will not be followed by a shopping spree for new cars for MECs. Cars for MECs will be purchased on the basis of absolute necessity and only with the approval of the premier.
"All unused monies budgeted for new cars for MECs must be directed to the department of health to augment the budget to purchase ambulances.
"We can’t as elected leaders continue to indulge in luxury sedans and SUVs while our sickly people are struggling to access ambulances.
"Our work as this sixth administration will be uncompromisingly people-centred and we are going to cut the extra fat to the bone.
"We are not here for blue lights and self-indulgence. All MECs to be appointed to this sixth administration must understand that the opportunity to serve our people is an absolute honour, and not a stepladder to riches and fame."
This was not the only cost-cutting measure Saul revealed. He also announced that the province would have its own construction company to build roads and RDP houses. He said this would be a significant step by his administration to end the tender system and fast-track service delivery.
"We must move very fast in our endeavours to de-tenderise this provincial government by increasing its planning, designing and implementation capacity," said Saul.
"I have put up a team to investigate and assist the provincial government in establishing a state-owned construction company that will implement some of our infrastructure projects. This will enable us to create more jobs and to curb corruption related to the state procurement processes."