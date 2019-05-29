WATCH | BCM budget meeting disrupted by protesters

Disgruntled ANC members and supporters from Mdantsane disrupted the Buffalo City Metro 2019-2020 budget tabling on Tuesday when they called for the removal of Ward 20 ANC councillor Ntombizodwa Gamnca.

Gamnca attended the meeting on Tuesday despite her party saying she was suspended over allegations that she illegally sold houses to residents and failed to deliver title deeds.

The protest started as mayor Xola Pakati was presenting the budget and the councillors were forced to go for early lunch.

More than 10 law-enforcement officers dragged the protesters out of the gallery.

Gamnca refused to leave the meeting following the lunch break. The meeting later resumed peacefully.​