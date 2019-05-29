Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay housing director back at work
He joins nine other officials who have returned to work since a February 4 council meeting resolved to bring back suspended officials whose disciplinary cases had been dragging on for longer than three months.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.