Angelo Agrizzi's k-word rant gets him into the Equality Court
State capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi arrived at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, sitting as the Equality Court, on Wednesday in connection with a proposed charge relating to hate speech.
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) wants to bring a claim of discrimination and hate speech against Agrizzi.
The legal teams are discussing the commission's application and the matter has been stood down until next month. This follows Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture inquiry in which he admitted to using a racial slur in an audio clip played at the inquiry.
Agrizzi is the former chief operating officer of facilities management company Bosasa.
