Salaries unpaid as Amahlathi Municipality Council hits day zero

By Tembile Sgqolana - 27 May 2019

The troubled Amahlathi municipality is stony broke. It is so broke that all 253 workers, 30 councillors and six traditional leaders who are in council, were not paid their May salaries.

