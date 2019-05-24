Who'll be No 2? That's for No 1 to decide, says Zizi Kodwa

The ANC's head of presidency Zizi Kodwa told TimesLIVE that South Africans would have to wait until Sunday to see who gets appointed as the deputy president.

He said this in response to widening speculation about who will be Ramaphosa's second in command after David Mabuza's unexpected move to postpone his swearing-in as an MP on Wednesday.

As things stand, Mabuza is not eligible to be appointed as the country's deputy president until he is sworn in or takes an oath of office as an MP.