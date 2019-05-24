Presidential inauguration - Here's what you need to know

It's one day to go until president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is inaugurated as South Africa's head of state at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Here's what you need to know:

Attendance

This year's ceremony has broken away from tradition by being held at a stadium instead of the Union Buildings. This will allow for more public attendance and participation. More than 200 buses from five provinces have been organised by government to transport those who wish to attend.

Fifteen mini buses have also been organised for people with disabilities.

The ceremony will be attended by religious and traditional leaders, as well as leaders from the continent, including South Sudan's president, Salva Kiir, and representatives of the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

Security

Police minister Bheki Cele assured South Africans that the ceremony will go smoothly and that potential threats have been identified and dealt with. More than 2,500 police have been deployed.

The role of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

South Africa's constitution does not allow for the inauguration of the country's president to take place in the absence of the chief justice or another designated judge. Their role is to administer the affirmation of the president to the republic and their faithfulness to the constitution.

Live viewing venues

The government has arranged public viewings in all nine provinces for those who will not be able to attend the ceremony.