Mabuyane pencils in his priorities for the province

Tackling the Eastern Cape’s massive infrastructure backlog and ensuring that state employees are healthy to work.

These are some of the priorities of new premier Oscar Mabuyane.

He was elected and sworn in at the Eastern Cape legislature on Wednesday.

He outlined some of his priorities at a briefing with the media.

Earlier in the legislature, shortly after he took his oath, Mabuyane said they would hit the ground running.

“One of our priorities is getting the basics right and making sure that people who occupy positions know what is expected of them,” he said.

At the briefing, Mabuyane said they would make it a point that administrators in government were given the space to do their jobs.

“We can’t have a situation where 50% of our workforce is applying for sick leave while we [lose] R700m for people on sick leave,” he said.

“We need to give employees what’s due to them but people need to understand that they are at work to work.”

Mabuyane said the province needed a capable workforce and the government needed to also create a problem-solving environment for business to thrive and SMMEs should be brought on board.

He said they would revitalise industrial parks in the province in partnership with the department of trade and industry.

“Economic development becomes key,” he said.

“It means diversifying the over-reliance on the automotive sector, which is doing very well and which means we have capacity in the province.”

He said they would focus on building metros such as Nelson Mandela Bay to become international tourism destinations as well as fast-tracking catalytic projects such as the Mthombo oil refinery.

“We will heighten support to our municipalities to address service delivery challenges faced by our people.

“We will have zero tolerance for lax attitudes by public representatives and government officials alike.

“I also have a message for people who are not willing to put ordinary people first, the sixth term of government is unfortunately not for them.”

Mabuyane said he would announce the new provincial executive next week, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet.