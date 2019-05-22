Women who may replace David Mabuza as deputy president
The delay in the swearing in of ANC deputy president David Mabuza as a member of parliament may result in President Cyril Ramaphosa appointing a woman as his deputy in cabinet.
Sowetan understands that Ramaphosa would prefer higher education minister Naledi Pandor as the country's deputy president if Mabuza remains unavailable.
Mabuza decided not to be sworn-in while he tried to clear his name following a report by the ANC's integrity commission which named him as one of the ANC leaders implicated in corruption.
Those close to Mabuza told Sowetan that he wanted to clear his name and cannot carry out his duties in government when his own organisation was accusing him of being corrupt.
Mabuza is now hoping that he would be able to resolve the matter with the integrity commission before Ramaphosa announces his new cabinet on Monday, a senior ANC leader told Sowetan.
Although Ramaphosa is said to prefer Pandor, outgoing international relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu - who is close to the president - is also said to be in the running. There are also those lobbying for outgoing minister in the presidency, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become the deputy president.
This morning Ramaphosa released a statement saying the ANC had received and agreed to a r a request by Mabuza to postpone his swearing in as a member of parliament.
"The deputy president has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the integrity commission on these allegations."
But a Luthuli House text message sent to the chiefwhip Pemmy Madjodina, which Sowetan saw, reads that "just been advised that Cde DP Mabuza has declined his nomination and will not be sworn in tmw (tomorrow)."