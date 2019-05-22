Oscar Mabuyane sworn in as new Eastern Cape premier
Oscar Mabuyane is the new premier for the Eastern Cape.
He was elected unopposed at the provincial legislature in Bhisho on Wednesday morning.
But his moment was not without some glitches as the EFF objected to his nomination.
EFF provincial chair Yazini Tetyana did not give any reasons for the objection.
But the judge president of the Eastern Cape dismissed the objection, saying they did not object when Mabuyane was sworn in as a member of the legislature.
The judge president said had it been a legitimate objection, it would have been lodged when the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) called for objections.
Oscar Mabuyane is the new premier for the Eastern Cape. He was elected unopposed at the provincial legislature in Bhisho on Wednesday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/2JSScP4Posted by HeraldLIVE - Port Elizabeth on Wednesday, 22 May 2019
Members of the house and the public cheered when Mabuyane was officially announced as premier.
Helen Sauls-August was elected speaker of the house while Mlibo Qoboshiyane was elected as her deputy speaker.
Ntombovuyo Nkopane was elected as the chairperson in charge of all committee chairpersons. Her deputy is Tony Duba.
The new chief whip is Loyiso Magqashela, who is a member of the ANCs provincial executive committee.
Sauls-August said she was grateful for the opportunity afforded to her by the ANC.
"I hope we work as a collective and not forget the people who have put us here," Sauls-August said.
All members of the legislature were sworn in on Tuesday.