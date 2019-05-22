Oscar Mabuyane sworn in as new Eastern Cape premier

Oscar Mabuyane is the new premier for the Eastern Cape.

He was elected unopposed at the provincial legislature in Bhisho on Wednesday morning.

But his moment was not without some glitches as the EFF objected to his nomination.

EFF provincial chair Yazini Tetyana did not give any reasons for the objection.

But the judge president of the Eastern Cape dismissed the objection, saying they did not object when Mabuyane was sworn in as a member of the legislature.

The judge president said had it been a legitimate objection, it would have been lodged when the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) called for objections.