Bay DA men off to Bhisho, parliament

Worst thing was seeing one of our own betray his party, says Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga

PREMIUM

By Nomazima Nkosi -

The DA Eastern Cape leader, along with councillors Retief Odendaal and Baxolile Nodada, have resigned as Bay public representatives to take up jobs in the Bhisho legislature and the National Assembly respectively.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.