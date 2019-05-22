Politics

Bay DA men off to Bhisho, parliament

Worst thing was seeing one of our own betray his party, says Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 22 May 2019

The DA Eastern Cape leader, along with councillors Retief Odendaal and Baxolile Nodada, have resigned as Bay public representatives to take up jobs in the Bhisho legislature and the National Assembly respectively.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Malabar fire
Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei

Most Read

X