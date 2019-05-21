Politics

Temporary Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers on strike

21 May 2019
Striking temporary municipal workers
Striking temporary municipal workers
Image: Supplied

A group of temporary municipal workers have blocked all entry into the Nelson Mandela Bay city treasury building, Mfanasekhaya Gqobose, demanding to be made permanent.

The group of 200 Assistance to the Poor plumbers and meter readers affiliated to the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) were not working on Tuesday.

About 50 of them barred the public from querying their bills at the treasury building.

Demawusa provincial coordinator Siphiwo Ndunyana said the workers were aggrieved because following a decision taken at the the December 4 council meeting, all temporary workers should have been insourced by the municipality and that had not happened.

"There's been no indication from the municipality when these workers will be insourced even though there's a standing council resolution.

"We've written numerous letters to the municipal manager asking why aren't these guys being absorbed into the municipality but there's been no response," Ndunyana said.

Ndunyana said the union, which was formed in 2015, was also battling to be recognised by the municipality, saying there was a recognition agreement submitted to former acting municipal manager Peter Neilson's office on March 1 which has not been responded to.

Fight for control of Nelson Mandela Bay

The Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government is facing a new crisis – a hung council that is at the mercy of opposition parties for it to properly ...
News
5 hours ago

Bay ANC Youth League wants city council dissolved

The ANC Youth League in Nelson Mandela has called on provincial government to place the city under adminstration immediately.
News
23 hours ago

Bay acting city boss Peter Neilson steps down for medical reasons

Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Peter Neilson has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, the municipality has announced.
News
19 hours ago

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei
South African tourists injured in explosion in Egypt

Most Read

X