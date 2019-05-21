Shaun Abrahams was ‘hellbent’ on charging us along with Jacob Zuma, Thales argues

French arms company Thales — accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma for his “political protection” from any potential investigation into the arms deal — has criticised former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams for being “hellbent” on charging it along with Zuma.

On Tuesday, Thales asked the Pietermaritzburg high court to order that Abrahams’ decision “to [re]institute the criminal prosecution [of Thales] … is inconsistent with the constitution and invalid” and must be reviewed and set aside.

It contends that Abrahams had no lawful power to reinstate the case against it and further wants the corruption case permanently stayed.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), however, argues that “Thales’ application for judicial review of Mr Abrahams’ decision to reinstitute the prosecution against it must fail because his decision was rational and lawful”.

Thales contends the NPA is responsible for a decade-long delay in the case against it, because then acting NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe made an “unlawful decision” to withdraw charges against Zuma in 2009, and the NPA chose to fight the DA’s legal challenge against that decision all the way to the Appeal Court.

“Because of the delay, Thales SA has and will suffer significant trial prejudice. It will not be able to mount any defence against the state’s case if the prosecution is to proceed,” Thales advocate Anton Katz argues in papers before the court.

“Potential witnesses have either moved on, will not return to SA to testify or have become unable to do so due to ill health. Furthermore, memories have faded, and Thales SA no longer has access to many documents and other records that might have assisted it in its defence.”

The NPA, meanwhile, maintains that Thales escaped being prosecuted with Zuma’s former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, in 2003 through “trickery”, and is, like Zuma, responsible for the delays in the prosecution against it.