ANC releases choices for top positions in Bhisho legislature

With Oscar Mabuyane set to be elected and sworn in as premier of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, the ANC has released its pick of those to be elected in strategic positions in the Bhisho legislature.

Topping the list is Helen Sauls-August, the former health MEC, who will be put forward as the ANC's candidate for the speaker position.

Sauls-August was speaker of the Nelson Mandela Bay council before she moved to the legislature.

Following a special caucus meeting at the ICC in East London, the ANC decided that Mlibo Qoboshiyane should hold the deputy speaker post once again, the same position he held before the May 8 elections.

The new chief whip is Loyiso Magqashela, who is a member of the ANC's provincial executive committee.

His deputy, who would also be chair of the legislature oversight committee, is Kholiswa Fihlani.

The chair of all chairs will be Ntombovuyo Nkopane and her deputy will be Tony Duba.