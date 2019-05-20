IFP joins chorus calling for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to resign

The IFP has joined the chorus of those who are calling for embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to step down pending charges against her relating to the R208m Durban Solid Waste tender scandal that has rocked the city.

The IFP has also called for an independent inquiry to examine all corruption allegations following Gumede's arrest and reports that Hawks investigators are preparing to move on 62 councillors from eThekwini municipality who are implicated in the same tender fraud and corruption.

IFP secretary-general Velenkosini Hlabisa said in a statement on Monday: "The fight against corruption in eThekwini must be intensified now, before the rot is allowed to affect the whole political and public sector. The mayor of eThekwini must step down, otherwise the agents and objects of corruption will unite in their efforts to preserve the status quo in the metro."

The IFP, which regained its status as official opposition in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature at this month's elections, said it was time for the ANC to "walk the talk and send a clear message against corruption and corrupt politicians and officials".