'I was not fired': ANC Western Cape spokesperson demands apology

Western Cape ANC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf has given an ultimatum to the party's provincial executive committee to retract claims that he had been "relieved" of his duties in the face of legal action.

Adendorf was purportedly sacked by the committee on Friday.

Adendorf, through his lawyers, has disputed that any such a decision was taken at a committee meeting that he attended, saying it was adjourned with no decision or discussion around his position.

Committee member Dennis Cruywagen was on Saturday quoted as saying, "It was also resolved at last night's meeting that the PEC [committee] member responsible for communications in the province, Lionel Adendorf, be removed from this position. So, Lionel Adendorf has no political oversight of communications in the Western Cape."

Adendorf is now demanding that the PEC apologise to him and retract any statement "purporting" to be a decision of the PEC on his position by no later than Friday.

"During [the PEC meeting last Friday], our client signed an attendance register, remained in attendance and left shortly after the chairperson brought the meeting to a close at 20h45," Aarninkhof Attorneys wrote to ANC provincial chairman Khaya Magaxa.

"At no stage was our client's position, status or relationship discussed nor were any decisions made in relation thereto. As a result, our client denies the content of any information which relates to his status as the official spokesperson of the PEC.

"As a result it is our client's instruction to demand that the PEC immediately issue a public statement apologising for any harm caused to our client as well as duly retracting any false or misleading information purporting to emanate from the PEC.

"Failure to affirmatively respond to this letter within five working days will result in further legal action being taken against all responsible parties, the costs of which will be of their account."