Disgruntled ANC KZN members want leader to accept memorandum

Demonstrators have given the leadership of the ANC in KZN until Monday to receive their memorandum.

About 1,000 party members marched to the party's provincial office in central Durban on Friday to hand over a memorandum to ANC provincial chair Sihle Zikalala. However, the leader, who is the premier designate, was not present and the demonstrators refused to hand it over to any other ANC representative.

"We are giving leadership till Monday to reach out to us for the memorandum or else we will do more than this," said ANC member Sifiso Ngcobo.

The marchers brought roads to a standstill as they made their way to the provincial offices singing songs in support of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and carrying placards that accused police minister Bheki Cele and youth league provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabela of creating factions within the province.

"Alliance of Bheki Cele and Thanduxolo self-serving using the hawks" and "Thanduxolo is moving from one faction to the other he just wants money nothing else," were some of the placards carried.