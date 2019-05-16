Timeline: Cope's floundering founder Mosiuoa Lekota could be on his way out

As speculation around the removal of Mosiuoa Lekota as Congress of the People (Cope) president continues to mount, many are asking: what went wrong?

From a formidable political leader to facing a possible ousting, here's what led to the dramatic turn in Lekota's fortunes.

From 1.3m votes to two seats in parliament

Cope made a powerful entrance in 2009 when it won 1.3m votes in the first elections it contested, winning 30 seats in parliament. But it never kept up the momentum, culminating in last week's returns showing that the party would get only two seats in parliament.

Lekota should return to parliament but there will not be seats for his deputy, Willie Madisha, or the long-serving Deidre Carter.